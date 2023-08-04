Short Interest in Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Drops By 5.9%

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
MAKSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 146 ($1.87) to GBX 153 ($1.96) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 220 ($2.82) to GBX 260 ($3.34) in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 150 ($1.93) in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.57) to GBX 220 ($2.82) in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.67.
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
