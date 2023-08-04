First Bancorp Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for First Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James cut shares of First Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

First Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

FBNC opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

Institutional Trading of First Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.10 per share, with a total value of $36,573.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,268.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.