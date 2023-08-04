DA Davidson Weighs in on Amkor Technology, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Amkor Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amkor Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Amkor Technology’s FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 47.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 39,818 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth about $549,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 101.3% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 187,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 94,200 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 348.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 81,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 63,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth about $470,000. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $76,707.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,543.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $124,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $384,370.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $76,707.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,543.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $405,450. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

