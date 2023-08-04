William Blair Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Avantor in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avantor’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get Avantor alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVTR. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.12.

Avantor Stock Down 2.0 %

AVTR stock opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.31. Avantor has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $29.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.