Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Lowered by Telsey Advisory Group

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in a report issued on Monday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Get Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:BWMX opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the first quarter worth $243,000. Commons Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 61.7% in the first quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 140.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 23,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2002 per share. This is a boost from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.