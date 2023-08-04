Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Receives $48.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ABCB

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.33 and a 12 month high of $54.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average is $38.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.45 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.95%.

Insider Transactions at Ameris Bancorp

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William Millard Choate bought 7,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.38 per share, for a total transaction of $250,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William Millard Choate bought 7,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.38 per share, with a total value of $250,016.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,016.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,445,498.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 29,490 shares of company stock worth $898,226. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameris Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Get Free Report

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.