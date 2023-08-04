Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Lowered by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Shares of CBSH opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.15 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,097,000 after purchasing an additional 133,660,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,743,000 after purchasing an additional 117,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,934,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,003,000 after purchasing an additional 217,024 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,028,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,124,000 after purchasing an additional 58,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after purchasing an additional 544,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $75,260.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,723.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $75,260.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,723.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

