Brokers Issue Forecasts for City Holding’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of City in a report released on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for City’s current full-year earnings is $7.81 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on City in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on City from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

City Price Performance

CHCO opened at $97.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. City has a 1 year low of $82.53 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.55.

City Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. City’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at City

In other City news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 840 shares of City stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $710,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sharon H. Rowe sold 395 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $34,961.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,092,921.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of City in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of City by 141.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of City in the second quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City by 80.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City by 1,231.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

