Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dime Community Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dime Community Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dime Community Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $36.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.87. The stock has a market cap of $883.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Dime Community Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 451.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 5,344.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul M. Aguggia purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,775. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 3,150 shares of company stock worth $53,660 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

