Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Cinemark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s FY2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNK. B. Riley raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Cinemark from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.61.

NYSE:CNK opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.27. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.14 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 64.73% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in Cinemark by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 11,534,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,262 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,203,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,233 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,616,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,565 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,659,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,596,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,143,000 after purchasing an additional 989,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

