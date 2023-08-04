Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for AstraZeneca PLC Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a research report issued on Monday, July 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AZN. HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $69.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.29. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The firm has a market cap of $215.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 96.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 16.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.