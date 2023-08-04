Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Short Interest Down 6.0% in July

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,744,400 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 1,855,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,585.8 days.

Beijing Capital International Airport Trading Down 12.8 %

OTCMKTS BJCHF opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72. Beijing Capital International Airport has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $0.79.

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Profile

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport in the People's Republic of China. The company's aeronautical business is involved in the provision of aircraft landings and take-offs; passenger service facilities; ground support services; and firefighting services for domestic and foreign air transportation enterprises.

