AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 149,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUOTY opened at $6.39 on Friday. AUO has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.2365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AUO from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays for various applications. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.

