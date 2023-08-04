Investors Buy High Volume of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 38,889 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 54% compared to the average volume of 25,236 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

Shares of SOXS stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.90. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.