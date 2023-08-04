iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EEM)

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 358,567 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 28% compared to the average daily volume of 280,200 put options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 76,229 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $40.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

