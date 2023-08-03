Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $15,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after acquiring an additional 457,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,318,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,168,000 after acquiring an additional 249,857 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 734,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,367,000 after acquiring an additional 248,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,661 shares of company stock worth $4,532,531 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $304.28 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.27 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 41.59%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.24.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

