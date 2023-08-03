Intrust Bank NA Makes New $202,000 Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEC. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WEC stock opened at $89.51 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

