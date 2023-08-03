Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $14.40 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,534 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $14,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $5,740,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $554,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 106,286 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 25,425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,824 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $908,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $126.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.30. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.04.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total transaction of $126,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,403.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,399 shares of company stock worth $4,131,323 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EA. StockNews.com began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.04.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

