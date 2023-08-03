NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,719 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.1% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after acquiring an additional 143,483 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays upped their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.00.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $442.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.57, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $480.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

