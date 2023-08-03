Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 54.7% in the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 863,935 shares of company stock worth $29,740,000. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $128.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $134.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.