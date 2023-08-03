AlphaMark Advisors LLC Lowers Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $442.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 230.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

