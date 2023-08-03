Ellevest Inc. Has $214,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 349.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,884 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 14.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,253,000 after purchasing an additional 151,185 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $60,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.95.

CVS Health Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE CVS opened at $76.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.