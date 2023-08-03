Ellevest Inc. Acquires 1,088 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $128.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.74 and a 200 day moving average of $110.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $134.07.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 863,935 shares of company stock valued at $29,740,000. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

