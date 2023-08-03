Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 95.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,226 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 33.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 19,512 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in American Water Works by 21.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AWK stock opened at $145.67 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

