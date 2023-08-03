Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Stock Rating Lowered by Loop Capital

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $80.00. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.29.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $72.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.23. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $76.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $213.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 36.03%. Analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 29,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $1,691,038.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,830,016.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $144,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 29,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $1,691,038.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 894,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,830,016.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,907 shares of company stock valued at $12,736,483 in the last ninety days. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,908,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,601,000 after purchasing an additional 734,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 28.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,024,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,035,000 after purchasing an additional 886,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,049,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,970,000 after buying an additional 83,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,987,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,961,000 after buying an additional 82,918 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.