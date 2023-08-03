NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. United Bank raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $929,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 4.8 %

NVDA stock opened at $442.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $424.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.24. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $480.88.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

