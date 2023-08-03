Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,937 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $442.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 230.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

