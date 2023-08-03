Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stake Boosted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 217,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $13,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 84,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 22,020 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.76. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $69.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.01%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

