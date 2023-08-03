W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $14,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $815.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $738.86.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:GWW opened at $721.75 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $483.19 and a 12 month high of $811.60. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $737.24 and its 200-day moving average is $685.53.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.04 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 21.44%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

