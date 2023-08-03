Barclays PLC Buys 168,129 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,129 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of PACCAR worth $62,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5,614.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 84.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,582 shares of company stock worth $10,781,249. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $86.07 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $54.64 and a 12-month high of $90.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 14.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.65.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

