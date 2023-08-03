Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 123 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $89.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.97.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

