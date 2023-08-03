Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,041 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Seagen worth $31,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 35,875 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 130.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 69,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 39,181 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at about $15,349,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGEN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $136,261.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,419.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 1,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $372,837.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,725.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $136,261.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,419.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,136 shares of company stock worth $3,741,987. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagen Price Performance

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $192.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of -55.29 and a beta of 0.50. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $207.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.81.

Seagen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.