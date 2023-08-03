Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Frontdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Frontdoor Price Performance

Frontdoor stock opened at $36.93 on Thursday. Frontdoor has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average is $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.74 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 251.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontdoor will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 340.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 44.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 1,111.4% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Frontdoor by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period.

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

