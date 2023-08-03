Ellevest Inc. Buys 2,612 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 131.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9,350.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 9,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 95.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $58.18 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $60.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.88 and its 200-day moving average is $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $574,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,340.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 180,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,804,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $574,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,600 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

