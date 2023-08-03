Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 86 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,751 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 734.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $135,429,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13,008.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $130,646,000 after purchasing an additional 681,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Trading Down 2.8 %

Boeing stock opened at $231.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $139.20 billion, a PE ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.74. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.64.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

