Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 51 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.24.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $304.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $318.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 41.59%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,661 shares of company stock worth $4,532,531 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

