Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 116 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in American Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in American Express by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

American Express Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE AXP opened at $166.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $122.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

