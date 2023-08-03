Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,179 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. TTP Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 29,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 47,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 789,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,607,000 after acquiring an additional 72,800 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $105.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

