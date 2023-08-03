Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,375 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.0% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,523,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after acquiring an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $105.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

