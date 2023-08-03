Intrust Bank NA Buys 4,236 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.7% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.30.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

