Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 917.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,109 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,422,440,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.95.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.1 %

TMUS stock opened at $135.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $159.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.87. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,891,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,891,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,322 shares of company stock valued at $32,380,391 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

