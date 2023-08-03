Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DUK opened at $92.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.28 and a 200-day moving average of $95.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The firm has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

