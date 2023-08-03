NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Lowered by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $442.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $424.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 230.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

