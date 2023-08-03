Ellevest Inc. Acquires 95 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $128.63 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.67 and its 200-day moving average is $132.60.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

