Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Textainer Group had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $192.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Textainer Group Stock Down 0.5 %

TGH stock opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Textainer Group has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $42.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.71.

Textainer Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Textainer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Textainer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Textainer Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Textainer Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 19,167 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after buying an additional 31,621 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 12,498 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter valued at $996,000. 43.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Featured Stories

