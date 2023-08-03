Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Holdings Lifted by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 1,152.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Golar LNG by 871.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GLNG opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average is $22.13. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $30.66.

Golar LNG Increases Dividend

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $73.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Golar LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLNG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Golar LNG from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Golar LNG Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

