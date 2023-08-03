Ellevest Inc. Purchases 11,159 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 493.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,159 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 1,912.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LBRT opened at $16.27 on Thursday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. Liberty Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 34,290 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $516,064.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,263,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,118,459.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,940 shares of company stock worth $1,058,365 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LBRT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.45.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

