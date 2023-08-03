Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Trinity Industries, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trinity Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Trinity Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trinity Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $31.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 110.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at $638,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 38.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 25,728 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

