Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Upgraded to Outperform at BNP Paribas

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $135.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $106.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.07. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $114.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $408,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,703. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

