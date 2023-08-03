TD Cowen Upgrades Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) to “Outperform”

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PCRX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of PCRX opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $34.08 and a one year high of $59.20. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.02 million. Research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 1,236 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $48,191.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,533.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $25,019.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,751.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 1,236 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $48,191.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,533.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,337. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth $44,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 92,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

